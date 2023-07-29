Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,754. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $501,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 294,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,241.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

