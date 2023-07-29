Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Friday.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

