AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,320. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

AllianceBernstein Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

