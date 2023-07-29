Algorand (ALGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.72 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $864.59 million and $23.72 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00045130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,682,105 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

