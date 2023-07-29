Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Up 122.8% in July

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the June 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

