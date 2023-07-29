Alcoa Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AA opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $128,592,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,562,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 824,565 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

