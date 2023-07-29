Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Albany International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.15-$3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,543,000 after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

