Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albany International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AIN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.14. 230,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

