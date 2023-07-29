Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 230,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

