Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,083,745 shares of company stock valued at $261,646,637 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb Trading Up 3.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.33. 4,163,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

