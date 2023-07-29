Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 1,832,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

