Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.