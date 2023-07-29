AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Announces Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.

AGCO Stock Down 0.0 %

AGCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 928,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.07. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AGCO by 1,311.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AGCO by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,462 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 311,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AGCO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.45.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

