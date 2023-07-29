Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Africa Energy Stock Performance
HPMCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Africa Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Energy
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.