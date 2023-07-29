Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

HPMCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Africa Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.