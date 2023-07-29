Aemetis (AMTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. On average, analysts expect Aemetis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. Aemetis has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

