Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Aecon Group Stock Up 3.7 %

ARE opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.04. The company has a market cap of C$668.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7270233 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

