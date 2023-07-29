Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Raymond James increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.83 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.29 and a 12-month high of C$14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.7270233 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.31%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

