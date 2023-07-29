Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after purchasing an additional 298,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Up 4.4 %

NOV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,648,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,734. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

