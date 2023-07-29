Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,172. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALB. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.55.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.