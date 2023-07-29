Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $382,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 48.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

CF Industries stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.23. 2,047,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,775. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

