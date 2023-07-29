Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $257,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $5,531,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 155.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.03. 256,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $650.88 million, a P/E ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -299.97%.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

