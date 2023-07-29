Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

