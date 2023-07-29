Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

