Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 134.8% in July

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

AHEXY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adecco Group Company Profile

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

