Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.88

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 849948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADAP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 321,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

