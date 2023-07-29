Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Acme United Stock Performance
Acme United stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Acme United Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
