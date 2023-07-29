Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,401 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after buying an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after buying an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,803,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

