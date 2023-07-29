Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 8,000,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average of $147.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 144.86%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.