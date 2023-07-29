Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.03 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,326,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total value of $3,371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,326,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,632,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

