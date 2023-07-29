Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,211 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

