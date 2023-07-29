Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 7,721 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $9.27 on Friday, reaching $738.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,713. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $698.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

