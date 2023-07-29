Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 16,512 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 43.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

