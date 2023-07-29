Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,186 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AZO traded up $30.85 on Friday, hitting $2,477.77. 111,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,460.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,497.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

