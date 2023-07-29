Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,161 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $450.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.