Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 103,842 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,842 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 922,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,551,000 after purchasing an additional 151,143 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $658,000. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 6,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $76.86. 5,026,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,060. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

