ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $17.10 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.
About ABN AMRO Bank
