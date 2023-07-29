ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $17.10 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

