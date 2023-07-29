Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Down 0.7%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 554 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.13). 44,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 61,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.18).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £309.30 million, a PE ratio of -6,177.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 549.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 536.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

