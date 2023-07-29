AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.3 %

ABBV traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $150.85. 7,974,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,386. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

