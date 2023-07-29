AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 7,974,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,386. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.