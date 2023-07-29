Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,271,874,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

