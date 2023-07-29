A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 118,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZ. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 111,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,106. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 408.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

