A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE AOS traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after acquiring an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

