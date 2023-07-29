9,637 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $146.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

