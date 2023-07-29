9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.18.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,204,290 shares of company stock worth $1,420,517,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

