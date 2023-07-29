8,572 Shares in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

SGDM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 16,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

