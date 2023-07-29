765 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after acquiring an additional 87,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,924. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.35. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

