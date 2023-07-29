7,526 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $13,121,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.56 and a one year high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

