71,846 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 998,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.