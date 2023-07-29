71,846 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 998,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

