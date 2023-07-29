67,437 Shares in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JHCB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

