67,188 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

